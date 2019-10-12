Fisherman’s car goes for a swim in Deer Creek Reservoir

DEER CREEK STATE PARK, Utah — A search and rescue team spent most of Friday on Deer Creek Reservoir attempting to locate and recover a car.

Wasatch County Search and Rescue responded to a call just after noon Friday after a fisherman said he lost his car to the water. He had parked on the bank of the reservoir at Sailboat Beach, and as he retrieved his gear from the back, the car began to roll.

The man ran to open the front door, but the handle broke off in his hand. The car continued into the water and was later found by the search team 96 feet deep.

Summit County Search and Rescue also helped in the mission.