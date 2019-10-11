What it took for Juan Diego to be the first high school in Utah to win this award in 22 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Everyone wants the best for their child, so we felt Utah parents should know about an award-winning school that also features some great programs aiming to teach the "whole child," and get kids off their cell phones in the mean time!

We got to catch up with Dr. Galey Colosimo, Principal of Juan Diego Catholic High School, and find out more about his school and programs.

Juan Diego Catholic High School was just selected as a National Blue Ribbon Award School, placing it among the top 15 percent in the country. It is the first Utah high school to win the award since 1997.

Juan Diego students excel in the classroom, earning 4+ points higher on their ACT over their Utah and National peers. Academy Students average 28 on the ACT.

They have a reading program in the high school that brings the entire high school to the auditorium where they read a book of their choosing for 40 minutes a day.

Juan Diego Catholic High School is having an open house on Tuesday, October 22nd from 6 to 8 p.m. at the school located at 300 East 11800 South in Draper.

Visit jdchs.org for more information, or call (801) 984-7650.