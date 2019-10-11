Utah’s Nightmare on 13th rated as one of the top haunted attractions in the nation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nightmare on 13th is one of the industry's most successful haunted attractions, according to 'Haunted Attraction Magazine', one of America's scariest attractions according to 'The Travel Channel' and one of America's best haunted houses named by 'USA Today'.

It's no wonder that Nightmare on 13th is a Halloween-time household name, and every year they raise the bar on scare!

Nightmare on 13th features 36,000 square feet of haunting with professionally-trained actors, professionally-crafted costumes, masks and makeup and cutting edge animatronics and audio/ lighting effects.

This year they've upped the game even more with a new castle look Helheim and I-Scream.

Nightmare on 13th is open now through November 2, 2019. For exact dates and times click here.

You can find more information at: nightmareon13th.com.