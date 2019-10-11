Tailgate party at Larry H. Miller Used Car Supermarket

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Budah was tailgating Larry H. Miller Used Car Supermarket in Murray.

If you're in the market for a different car -- this is the place to check out! They have hundreds of cars to choose from, in all price ranges.

Even if you're not looking to change cars, you can still stop by the tailgate for pizza and games.

Larry H. Miller Used Car Supermarket is giving away a 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo - the winner will be announced on November 1.

If you'd like to enter for your chance to win, please click here.

You can find more information at: lhmusedcars.com.