Jewish synagogues around the world were packed Tuesday night for the beginning of Yom Kippur, the holiest day in Judaism.

"It's a time for prayer, it's a time for spiritual connection and reflection and stock-taking of our past year," said Rabbi Avremi Zippel, Chabad Lubavitch of Utah.

Millions of Jews around the world congregated in synagogues to pray for a good year, and they fasted for a period of 25 hours in order to atone and repent.

