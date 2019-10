Please enable Javascript to watch this video

People all over the world love the music of JC Lodge. She was one of the most popular female reggae singers of the 80's and 90's and is known for mixing traditional reggae with pop, soul, dance hall, rock and even country music.

J.C. is visiting the United States from the United Kingdom and is stopping for her first-ever visit to Utah.

She's performing at The Complex on Saturday, October 12. Doors open and 6, the show begins at 7.

