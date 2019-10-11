Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Crispy Smashed Sweet Potatoes with Pepita Pesto

Serves 4-6

Ingredients for Sweet potatoes

2 pounds sweet potatoes (about 4 medium), washed

1/3 cup olive oil

Kosher salt

Fresh ground black pepper

Ingredients For Pesto and Serving

2 cups packed cilantro

1 lemon, zest and juice

1 lime, zest and juice

¼ cup toasted pepitas

¼ cup cotija cheese

1 clove garlic, grated

1/3 cup olive oil

Kosher salt

Lime wedges (for serving)

Directions for Sweet Potatoes

Place sweet potatoes in convection steam oven, select mode Steam at 210 degrees for 35-40 minutes until just tender (alternatively, use a steamer basket or roast whole in the oven at 350 degrees until just tender). Preheat oven to 475 degrees. Once cool enough to handle, tear sweet potatoes into large chunks and place on a sheet pan. Drizzle with 1/3 cup olive oil and season with salt and pepper, toss gently to coat. Roast sweet potatoes for 20-30 minutes until browned and crispy.

Directions for Pesto and Serving

Combine all ingredients in a food processor or blender and pulse until combined. Taste and adjust seasoning.

Spread pesto onto a large plate and top with sweet potatoes. Serve with lime wedges alongside.

