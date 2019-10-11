Budah talks with Matt Muenster from the DIY Network’s Bath Crashers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Deseret News Home Show is in full swing from October 11 - 13. Budah got inside for a sneak peek with Matt Muenster from the DIY Network's Bath Crashers.

He says it's important to hire a designer who listens to you and understands your needs and desires for the space being done. For instance, Matt says he always asks someone about their daily routine in the room -- and then helps them design a perfect space from there.

Matt says designers aren't there to "tell" you what to do, but to help you decide what works best for your lifestyle. You can follow him on social media mattjmuenster.

He also passed along some tips as well.

The master bathroom should be a relaxing space that you can enjoy after a long day.

Spa-like bathrooms mimic the look and feel of an actual spa, but they are in the privacy of your own home. A bathroom design like this doesn`t have to break the bank. Here are a few budget-friendly design tips to follow!

1. Create a barrier between your bathroom and the rest of the house

Part of the spa feeling is taking a break from the rest of the world. You can easily create a barrier by adding a dramatic shower curtain or placing a curtain over the bathroom door.

2. Consider the bathroom décor

Presentation is everything when it comes to the décor of your bathroom, and it`s an easy way to boost the visual appeal without spending a fortune. Decorating the bathroom is just as important as decorating your living room.

3. Pick one must-have upgrade for the bathroom and do it

If budget is a concern, it may help to select one must-have bathroom upgrade and do it. Perhaps you want to redo the tiling, or you want to change the lighting. It might be something even bigger! But, you don`t have to completely limit yourself when it comes to upgrades.

4. Consider installing faux wood tiles

Wood flooring automatically creates a warm and welcoming look; however, it may not be the best for the bathroom. There are wood alternatives available that mimic the natural texture of wood.

Muenster will be on the Design Stage presented by Van Sickle Design & Drafting to share his experience in carpentry and home improvement on Friday, October 11 at 6:00 p.m.; Saturday, October 12 at noon and 4:00 p.m.; and Sunday, October 13 at noon.

The Deseret News Home Show

Dates:

Friday, October 11, 2019 2:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 12, 2019 10:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 13, 2019 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah

Admission:

Adults (Door) $12.00

Adults (Online) $10.00

Weekend Adult (ages 13+) and Seniors 55+ - Valid all three days of the show $15.00

Senior 55+ (Door & Online) $8.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE (with a paying adult)

Group Tickets (20 or more) $8.00

Trade Day: All home-related tradespeople or members of an affiliated association get into the show complimentary on Sunday, October 13, 2019. A valid ID must be presented at Will Call. Business cards, association membership cards, employee IDs, vocational school and trade school IDs are accepted.

For more information and tickets, please visit DeseretNewsHomeShow.com.