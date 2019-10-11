2 sister puppies are hoping to find forever homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our Pets of the Week are Nova and Luna. They're sisters, born about 14 weeks ago.

They're ready to go to their forever homes!

Nova and Luna's mom is a Peruvian Inca orchid -- that means the'll stay small. Right now they're each about three pounds, but they'll probably only be about 10 pounds or less.

Both puppies are very loving, playful and curious -- and they don't shed! Nova and Luna have been spayed and chipped and they're kennel trained and will use the potty pad. They're still working on their house training, but are doing very well!

If you'd like to meet Nova or Luna, please visit: hearts4paws.org.