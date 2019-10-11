2 must-have kitchen tools plus a recipe for Chopped Caprese Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You can find all the kitchen gadgets you can dream of, table wear, pans and more at Spoons 'n Spice - in fact it's Utah's most amazing kitchen store! They also have experts who can help you get what you need.

Budah went to Spoons 'n Spice to find out the two must-have kitchen tools for fall. Maudine Thomas, a Spoons 'n Spice Chef, says October is the time to sharpen your kitchen. That means using the best knives. She suggests having a sharp, straight edge (non serrated) knife. She demonstrated how well a knife like that works while cutting tomatoes. Maudine says you don't have to apply much pressure, you can just easily slice through.

That's perfect for a recipe she shared: Chopped Caprese Salad.

2 C. Diced Tomatoes

1 C. Diced Red Onion

1 1/2 C. Cubed Fresh Mozzarella

1/2 C. Chopped Fresh Basil

1/4 C. Olive Oil

1/4 C. Balsamic Vinegar

1/2 Tsp. Sea Salt - Fresh Ground

1/2 Tsp. Pepper - Fresh Ground

Combine all ingredients in a bowl. Stir well and refrigerate. Allow salad to marinate at least six hours before serving.

When you go into Spoons 'n Spice and buy a knife, you'll walk out knowing how to use it and how to keep it sharp, in fact they even do knife sharpening so you can get a tune-up before the holidays.

The second must-have item is a good set of pans. Maudine demonstrated how you can cook a chicken breast using no butter or oil in the Zwilling Motion pan.

Right now it's Zwillingfest -- you'll find great specials on Zwilling Henckels items throughout the store. There's special pricing on more than 20 Henckels and Block Sets. There's also special pricing on Zwilling Cookware and Zwilling Motion and Spirit Cookware Specials too.

Find everything you're looking for at: spoonsnspice.com.