14 football players disciplined after vaping investigation at Kamas school

KAMAS, Utah — School administrators at a Kamas school suspended 12 of the school’s football players and kicked two others off the team after an investigation into vaping on school buses.

The 12 suspensions will last for two games.

Administrators at South Summit High School received a tip on Monday regarding vaping during school-sanctioned trips. The

Security footage taken from school buses helped administrators identify 14 students, all of whom were on the South Summit High football team.

Principal Wade Woolstenhulme told FOX 13 that 11 of those students came forward on Tuesday to admit to vaping on the bus. Another one came forward on Friday. Two others did not admit to vaping, and were called in to speak with administrators.

The school canceled Thursday’s freshman and junior varsity games, allowing younger players to move up to the varsity level for Friday night’s game against Morgan High School.