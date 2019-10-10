“Zombie drug” operation suspected in Magna, a first for Unified Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY —The Unified Police Department is investigating an alleged drug operation in Magna, involving the rare and dangerous drug flakka, known as the “zombie drug.”

UPD explained that this is the first time they’ve seen flakka in Utah, though they said this may not be the first time the drug has appeared in the state.

A shipment of flakka almost made it’s way from the dark web to a home in Magna, according to a search warrant, had the Department of Homeland Security not intercepted it.

The warrant stated the package contained the substance A-PHP.

“A-PHP is called the zombie drug on the streets and is considered a disassociative drug” the warrant states. “This drug is very dangerous to the user."

It goes one to say the amount of A-PHP found was above what someone would have for personal use.

“This substance is commonly ordered online via the dark web and delivered via the mail,” the detective wrote.

According to health and drug experts, flakka is a combination of stimulants and hallucinogens—think of a mix of meth and PCP.

It gives users boundless energy, doctors have stated, leading to crazy, high-adrenaline and potentially dangerous behavior.

Health professionals have also warned that flakka can lead to serious health problems and psychosis.

The warrant explained that the zombie drug package headed for the Magna home was addressed to a fake name.

A US Postal Inspector told police that over the last few months, packages addressed to that same fake name had been delivered to that address.

“It is commonplace for persons receiving illegal drugs via US Mail to use an alias,” the warrant states.

Neighbors Liz Cheney and Aaron Kemp, who live across the street, described seeing sketchy activity at the rental home.

“A lot of people in an out, breaking into cars, and making it really uncomfortable,” she said.

That uncomfortable feeling was validated two weeks ago when police served the search warrant.

“When we got home from work, there were three or four cop cars out front talking to the homeowner, and taping things off,” she recounted.

They can be glad that the home is now empty.

“Just a new drug to add to the streets, which we really don't need,” Kemp said.

While the warrant lists two possible suspects, UPD said Thursday they haven’t yet made arrests in the case and that the investigation is ongoing.