You’ve heard of ‘farm to table;’ imbibers can now enjoy ‘farm to glass’ here in Utah

Farm-to-table is a movement that aims to connect people with the source of their food, by getting it from local farms. Salt Lake Magazine's Farm to Glass event has a similar goal, except the buzz is not from your neighborhood beehive, but from local booze.

SLMag associate editor Jen Hill stopped by to explain that the Farm to Glass event is a cocktail contest, in which local bars and purveyors compete to be the No. 1 cocktail in the state.

She brought along Xania V. Woodman, corporate mixologist at Alpine Distilling, to demonstrate a farm-to-glass cocktail.

Thyme to Summit

1.5 oz. Alpine Distilling Summit Gin

.5 oz. Alpine Distilling Preserve Liqueur

.75 oz. fresh lemon juice

.5 oz. cane syrup

1-3 sprigs of fresh thyme

Brut bubbly (think Cava, Prosecco or American sparkling)

Combine all ingredients (except for bubbles) in a cocktail shaker tin. Add ice, cover, shake well and double-strain over fresh ice in a large wine glass. Top with bubbles and stir/lift gently. Garnish with a slice of lemon and a sprig of fresh thyme.

The Thyme to Summit is on the menu at Alpine Pie Bar at 350 Main Street in Park City, Utah.

MORE ABOUT THE EVENT

20 bars and restaurants are battling it out in our annual Farm-to-Glass Cocktail Contest to find the best cocktail, with local, seasonal ingredients. During the month of September, individuals voted on their favorites. The final showdown at the Farm-to-Glass Cocktail Contest Shakedown is on Oct. 13, 2019, 6 - 9 p.m. at Publik Downtown.