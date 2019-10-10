You’ll be surprised what a sandwich can do

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to sandwiches, Chase from Salt Lake Foodie says he found some that even surprised him for how good they are.

Chase joined us with three places he says you have to try!

A lo Maracucho - West Jordan

Chase says, "I stumbled in on this hidden spot in West Jordan. The menu is completely in Spanish but I ordered by picture and WOW. Venezuelan cuisine has some amazing sandwich burgers!! You have to eat this with a fork! Honestly I have no idea exactly what was in it but my mouth knew I loved it. Think fried cheese smothering a hamburger patty covered in shredded pork with lettuce and tiny hard french fries! Ask for the special sauce, it is amazing!"

Grinders 13 - Salt Lake City

Check out this sub sandwich hamburger! It's called the Texas burger deluxe! Mayo, hamburger, pastrami, bacon, and tomato makes this tasty classic! Grinder's know their subs! They were the first sub shop in Salt Lake!

Spitz - Draper

Chase says, "I don't know about you but I consider a wrap a sandwich! Spitz knows wraps! They refer to them as doner wraps and the Zesty Feta is out of this world! I always go for the beef and lamb then add feta, pepperoncinis, tomato, tzatziki and you have a great sandwich! You cannot forget the street cart fries, these will change you life! Hello garlic aioli! Be sure to get them as "the works" you won't be sorry!"

You can follow Salt Lake Foodie on Facebook and on Instagram.