Triple the looks in your wardrobe with these clever layering tricks

With this unpredictable October weather, we need to layer to stay warm.

But Image Consultant and Personal Stylist Dani Slaugh says layering is also a great way to create more looks with fewer pieces.

Dani says, 'The outer layer needs to be cut slightly bigger than the one underneath and it should also be a heavier weight (or at least appear to be a heavier weight) than the layer underneath." She shared three layering looks:

Button up collared shirt - blue chambray is Dani's shirt of choice.

a. Wear with a tank under and roll up the sleeves

b. Layer under a buttoned up cardigan, or a cowl neck or turtleneck sweater and pop the collar to frame the face.

c. Add a blazer for even more polish. (Every time you add a layer it`s instant street cred.)2. A straight, button up shirt dress.

a. Wear as a sleeveless or short sleeved dress in warmer weather.

b. Change the belt. The dress often comes with a belt, lately we are seeing them in fabric. Swap this out for a nice leather belt and the effect is oh so rich.

c. Add a jacket

d. Wear as a duster vest or jacket for a slimming effect. Now instead of following this longer belt line around the waist, the eye is drawn to this narrow vertical line in the center front for a taller, leaner effect.

3. Blanket scarf worn as a ruana. Some dresses are difficult to layer, a swing dress was made for a large scarf.

Layering is a great way to discover your own personal style and develop a look that is uniquely you.

Get more style tips from Dani at: StyleByDani.com.