Tips to prevent cancer, plus a healthy Frittata recipe to boost your immunity

So many people are touched by cancer, that we have been asking experts how it can be prevented. We have found that though it's not always preventable, there are things you can do to raise your immunity.

Chef Jeff Jackson from Smith's Food and Drug stopped by to make an American Cancer Society-approved recipe (below), while cancer expert Dr. Adriana Coletta, MS, RD, Assistant Professor explained how diet plays a huge role in cancer prevention.

• The World Cancer Research Fund estimates that about 20% of all cancers diagnosed in the US are related to body fatness, physical inactivity, excess alcohol consumption, and/or poor nutrition, and thus could also be prevented.

• The American Cancer Society recommends people adopt a physically active lifestyle, get to and maintain a healthy weight throughout life, eat a healthy diet with a focus on plant sources, and if you drink alcohol, limit consumption

• Eating a healthy diet includes:

o Choosing beverages that help you achieve and keep a healthy weight - read labels

o Eating smaller portions of high calorie foods

o Select vegetables, whole fruits, and other low-calorie foods

o Be mindful and choose foods that are low calories, low in fat and added sugar and avoid consuming large portions

o Minimize processed meat and red meat - choose fish, poultry, or beans as an alternative to red meat

o Eat at least 2 ½ cups of fruits and vegetables each day - help reduce the risk of cancer, heart disease, obesity - add a banana to your cereal, have some applesauce or carrots for a snack, load your sandwich with veggies, steam or cook a veggie with dinner

o Choose whole grains

• Important to be physically active. Adults should get at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous intensity activity each week (or a combination of these), preferably spread throughout the week.

Recipe

Mushroom Frittatas. If portion control is difficult for you, these individually sized frittatas can help. Customize them by using your favorite vegetables or use up what you have in your crisper drawer.

For convenience, keep extras in the fridge for easy breakfasts, lunches or snacks. Simply reheat them in the microwave for twelve to 15 seconds.

Spray the muffin tins generously to help the frittatas come out easily after cooking. Place one-quarter cup of water in the empty cups to prevent scorching.

Ingredients

2 tsp. canola oil

4 oz. white mushrooms, coarsely chopped

2 scallions, white and light green parts only, thinly sliced

1 (5 or 6 ounce) package baby spinach

6 eggs

1/2 c. shredded cheddar or mozzarella cheese

1/4 c. low fat milk

salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Generously coat nine cups in a muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray.

In a small, preferably nonstick, skillet over medium-high heat, add the oil. Saute the mushrooms and scallions for 2 to 3 minutes, or until softened.

Add the spinach a handful at a time and saute for 1 to 2 minutes, or until copletely wilted.

Transfer to a cutting board and coarsely chop.

Meanwhile, in a bowl beat the eggs.

Add the cheese, milk and spinach mixture.

Sprinkle generously with salt and pepper and stir well to combine.

Spoon the mixture evenly into the prepared muffin cups.

Bake for 13 to 15 minutes, or until just set.

Leave in the tin for 1 minute before removing.

Run a knife or offset spatula around the edges to release the frittatas.

