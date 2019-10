× Three juvenile hunters rescued after overnight search in Wasatch Co.

WASATCH CO, Utah- Three juvenile hunters found themselves stranded when their vehicle became stuck Wednesday morning.

After the hunters were reported overdue, Wasatch County Search & Rescue teams began searching for the three east of Heber shortly after midnight Wednesday morning. The juveniles were found and taken back to Heber around 2 a.m.

The search lasted two and a half hours.