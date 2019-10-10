× SLCPD searching for armed robbery suspect

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

On Friday, Sept. 20, an unidentified suspect walked into the Maverik at 1680 S. Redwood Rd and pulled out a firearm and robbed the business. The suspect then fled the scene in a silver or gold vehicle, according to police.

If you have any information or recognize the suspect, please call Salt Lake Police Department at 801-7999-3000 and reference case 19-176896.