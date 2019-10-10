Oktoberfest German-Style Beef Burgers

German-Style Beef Sausage:
1 pound Ground Beef (93% or leaner)
1/4 cup 2% reduced-fat milk
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon ground mace
1 teaspoon pepper
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground allspice
1/4 teaspoon ground coriander
4 slices Swiss cheese (3/4 ounce each)
4 teaspoons German-style coarse grain mustard
4 pretzel rolls, split, warmed
Sauerkraut:
3 cups coleslaw mix
2 tablespoons water
2 tablespoons white vinegar
1/2 teaspoon brown sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon caraway seed
To make the German-Style Beef Sausage, combine the first 8 ingredients (through coriander) in a large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly.
To make patties, lightly shape sausage mixture into four 1/2-inch thick patties. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add patties; cook 10 to 12 minutes or until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. During last 1 to 2 minutes of cooking, top burgers with cheese. Cook's Tip: Cooking instructions are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
Combine Sauerkraut ingredients in medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat; cover and cook 8 to 11 minutes or until cabbage is tender, stirring occasionally. Set aside.
To assemble, spread mustard on bottom of rolls; top with burgers and evenly with Sauerkraut. Close sandwiches. Serve immediately.
