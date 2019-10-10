Oktoberfest German-Style Beef Burgers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

German-Style Beef Sausage:

1 pound Ground Beef (93% or leaner)

1/4 cup 2% reduced-fat milk

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon ground mace

1 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground allspice

1/4 teaspoon ground coriander

4 slices Swiss cheese (3/4 ounce each)

4 teaspoons German-style coarse grain mustard

4 pretzel rolls, split, warmed

Sauerkraut:

3 cups coleslaw mix

2 tablespoons water

2 tablespoons white vinegar

1/2 teaspoon brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon caraway seed

To make the German-Style Beef Sausage, combine the first 8 ingredients (through coriander) in a large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly.

To make patties, lightly shape sausage mixture into four 1/2-inch thick patties. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add patties; cook 10 to 12 minutes or until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. During last 1 to 2 minutes of cooking, top burgers with cheese. Cook's Tip: Cooking instructions are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Combine Sauerkraut ingredients in medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat; cover and cook 8 to 11 minutes or until cabbage is tender, stirring occasionally. Set aside.

To assemble, spread mustard on bottom of rolls; top with burgers and evenly with Sauerkraut. Close sandwiches. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council