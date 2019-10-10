Literal garbage fire closes road in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A pile of burning trash forced a road closure in Salt Lake City Thursday morning, but the mess has since been cleaned up.

Capt. Adam Archuleta of Salt Lake City Fire said the driver of a garbage truck noticed smoke coming from the back of the vehicle and decided the safest place to dump the load was in a parking lot near 2700 South and 2000 East.

Salt Lake City Fire first tweeted about the burning debris around 9:30 a.m.

2000 East was closed between 2700 South and 3000 South, but the road reopened just before 11 a.m.

The cause of the fire has not been determined yet.

No injuries were reported.