James Duval, other stars are filming new movie in Utah

When it comes to the movie industry, Utah is one of the top spots to film!

Right now there's a movie called Ashes being filmed in the Salt Lake Valley. It's set to release in 2020.

We were joined by the director, Oscar R. Sanchez as well as stars James Duval, Ayden Tyler Hatch and Paul Sonnier Jr.

The movie plot line starts after a cataclysmic event has drastically reshaped the world. A small band of survivors will struggle to survive the burnt, hellish landscape.

You'll notice familiar places in Utah throughout the film.