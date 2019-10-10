Head up Parleys for the Fall leaves, then stay for this family-friendly art event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cool mornings, colorful leaves, and pumpkin-spice flavored everything can only mean one thing; autumn has arrived. To celebrate the season, Kimball Art Center is hosting a fall-inspired, family friendly, art-making event. Heather Stamenov with Kimball Arts Center stopped by to demonstrate a craft you could find at the event.

ARToberFest will be held on Saturday October 12th, from 1-5pm at Kimball Art Center, located at 1401 Kearns Blvd in Park City. The event includes a number of activities, like a paint your own pumpkin patch, leaf printmaking projects, fall-themed suncatchers, a kid-friendly version of 'spin the bottle,' ceramics demonstrations, interactive gallery tours, and live music from the Ecker Hill String Band.

"ARToberFest is a time for our community to celebrate art and the fall," said Jory Macomber, executive director of the Kimball Art Center. "We are grateful to Zions Bank for sponsoring the event, and for our local partners like Park City Nursery who will provide the autumn-inspired décor."

While the event is free and open to the public, there's a nominal fee for some of the activities. "Kids will enjoy picking out their own pumpkins and painting them and personalizing their own suncatcher. We'll also have some unique games and exciting prizes. These activities range from $2 to $4 each," added Jory. "The music, exhibition tours, Kimball Clay Studio demonstrations, and a printmaking project to create a one-of-a-kind fall art piece all is free."

The guided gallery tours explore Kimball Art Center's current exhibition: The imperfections that render us visible, which showcases the work of Utah artist Jim Jacobs, a recipient of the 2019 Visual Arts Fellowship from the Utah Division of Arts and Museums. Tours begin at 2 PM and 4 PM during the ARToberFest festivities.

Kimball Art Center is a nonprofit organization that has inspired and connected the Park City community through art since it was established in 1976. It is located at 1401 Kearns Blvd in Park City, Utah.