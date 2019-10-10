Before you say “I Do” to a wedding band, take a look at these

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Before you say "I Do" to your wedding band, here is some advice for picking the best one for you.

It comes from Manly Bands owners, Johnathan Ruggiero and Michelle Luchese. The headquarters to their online business have just moved to Utah. They're also opening a warehouse and a "man cave" showroom in Vineyard.

The Manly Band story is unique -- Johnathan and Michelle left careers in Hollywood, got married and moved across the country -- all within 30 days. Those decisions served as the impetus and inspiration for their company. While preparing for their wedding, Johnathan and Michelle went to typical jewelry stores to find a men's wedding band, but they couldn't find one that "fit", both physically and for their personalities.

So, they founded Manly Bands out of their garage in 2016. Since then, Many Bands has gained customers and now boasts more than 40 thousand rings in 233 different styles -- and are introducing another 40-50 styles soon.

Their move to Utah is just as unique as their founding. In late 2018, Johnathan and Michelle bought an RV and moved from their home in Florida to explore the country. Once they visited Utah they knew they'd found where they wanted to put down roots.

Manly Bands plans to initially hire 10-15 people at its Vineyard location and then add more employees and the company grows.

For more information please visit: manlybands.com.