3 genius things you can do for a more organized junk drawer

The Deseret News Home Show is coming up, so we invited a featured speakerto give us a sneak peek of what you'll find at the expo.

Elisa Albury is Utah's certified KonMari Consultant. Through her company, Spark Joy Mission, she works with families and individuals to create joy-filled lives by conquering the clutter. She showed us today how to organize that black hole of objects we like to call the "junk drawer."

"When you tidy your home using the KonMari Method there is no such thing as having a true 'junk drawer' when you are done," Elisa says. "Because you get rid of all your junk."

But if you happen to have a catch-all drawer, here are some ways you can keep it tidy:

Sort by category and no matter which of the five primary categories you're working on (clothes, books, paper, Komono/miscellaneous, mementos), it's important to gather and assess all like items. You'll have an easier time making decisions about what to keep and what to discard if you've completed the three preceding categories (clothing, books, and papers) beforehand. Everything should be uniform and seen. You won't use what you can't see. Only keep items that spark joy.

Elisa Albury will be presenting on the Design Stage at the Deseret News Home Show on Friday, Oct 11, 7 p.m.; Saturday, Oct 12, 3 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct 13, 1 p.m.

The Deseret News Home Show

Dates:

Friday, October 11, 2019 2:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 12, 2019 10:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 13, 2019 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah

Admission:

Adults (Door) $12.00

Adults (Online) $10.00

Weekend Adult (ages 13+) and Seniors 55+ - Valid all three days of the show $15.00

Senior 55+ (Door & Online) $8.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE (with a paying adult)

Group Tickets (20 or more) $8.00

Trade Day: All home-related tradespeople or members of an affiliated association get into the show complimentary on Sunday, October 13, 2019. A valid ID must be presented at Will Call. Business cards, association membership cards, employee IDs, vocational school and trade school IDs are accepted.

For more information and tickets, please visit DeseretNewsHomeShow.com.