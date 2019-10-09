Utah Booze News Podcast: A wine importer that’s not a bootlegger and can you help us track the vanishing 3.2 beer?

On the latest episode of “Utah’s Booze News: An Alcohol Policy Podcast,” The Salt Lake Tribune’s Kathy Stephenson is back from her vacation (where she saw — gasp! — wine on grocery store shelves!) while FOX 13’s Ben Winslow recaps the first meeting of the Beer Availability Work Group as 3.2 beer begins to circle the drain.

By Nov. 1, grocery and convenience stores will begin selling heavier beers. Beer-makers have predicted that from about Oct. 15 through the end of the month, many 3.2 beer products will start to just vanish from store shelves. It could be more pronounced in rural Utah.

Help us track the disappearance! If you see empty shelf space that’s not being replaced, tag Kathy or Ben on social media. The Salt Lake Tribune and FOX 13 will also take your info on Facebook.

Stephanie Cuadro, the founder and owner of Terrestoria, joins the podcast to talk about how she imports some boutique wines into Utah and her call to arms if you want state-run liquor stores to sell better wines.

