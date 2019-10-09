× Uber to charge riders with pets more money

SAN FRANSISCO – A new feature coming to Uber is going to cost some riders a bit more money.

uberPET is being rolled out on October 16th in Austin, Denver, Nashville, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Tampa Bay, to start.

Uber says the trip fare will be the same as uberX, plus a $2 per trip surcharge on the rider’s side.

Uber drivers will have the option to avoid trips with non-service animals by opting out of uberPET trips in the driver preferences menu in the app.

All household pets are allowed on uberPET. This includes dogs, cats, rabbits, turtles, hamsters, birds in cages and fish in bowls or plastic bags.

Uber says that animals are not insured on uberPET rides.

uberPET is a guaranteed ride for one pet. If you have more, Uber says it will be left to the discretion of the driver to take them on board.

This is different from state and federal laws, as well as Uber’s policies, where service animals are allowed to accompany riders at all times.

Uber’s policy goes on to say that if you’re traveling with a pet, in general, that’s not a service animal, drivers may choose whether or not to allow the pet in their vehicle.

For areas that do not have uberPET, the rideshare company says it’s good practice to contact the driver who accepted your ride request to let them know if you’re planning to ride with a pet that’s not a service animal.