× Two traffic stops along I-15 result in seizure of nearly 130 pounds of meth

CEDAR, Utah — Over the past week, Utah Highway Patrol troopers made two traffic stops along Interstate 15 near Cedar resulting in the seizure of nearly 130 pounds of meth.

According to Nick Street with UHP, the first seizure happened Monday around noon, when troopers pulled over a vehicle near mile marker 67 for following too closely. During the questioning, suspicion was raised resulting in a probable cause search. A K9 officer was brought in to search the vehicle and the K9 was alerted and found 87 pounds of meth in the vehicle.

A similar situation occurred Tuesday when troopers pulled over a vehicle close to mile marker 79 for speeding. K9 units were brought in to search the vehicle and discovered 42 pounds of meth.