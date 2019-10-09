× Salt Lake City PD to hand out free gun locks for the month of October

SALT LAKE CITY – Salt Lake City Police Department is handing out free gun locks to remind the public about gun safety during hunting season.

SLCPD has hundreds of cable locks that they plan to give out to those who want them during the month of October.

The department says that securing firearms minimize the chances of theft, unintentional death, injury, and damage that may be caused by improperly handling a firearm.

HOW TO SAFELY STORE YOUR FIREARM:

Storage methods include keyed locks, combination locks, lockboxes, and firearm safes.

Keep the keys out of reach of children and where others cannot find them.

Store ammunition in a separate, securely locked container. Use a firearm safety device such as a trigger lock or a cable lock.

Free gun locks are available at the Public Safety Building and Pioneer Precinct.

More info here: http://www.slcpd.com/ass3ts/uploads/2018/03/SLCPDFirearmSafety.pdf