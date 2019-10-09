Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Karen Folcik, Author of 'Happy Tummies: A Cookbook for New Mamas' will be on the Kitchen Stage presented by SelectHealth at the Deseret News Home Show Saturday, October 12 at 12:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 13 at 1:30 p.m.

Karen stopped by with a recipe perfect for a chilly autumn day. It's a comforting, full-flavor squash soup, loaded with nutritious veggies and a touch of sweet maple syrup.

Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

1 medium butternut squash, about 2 lbs., cut in half

1 cup baby carrots

1 yellow onion, cut in half, peeled, ends cut off

2 apples (I prefer Gala), cut in half, take out the seeds, keep the peel on

1 medium sweet potato, kept whole with skin on

2 garlic cloves

¼ cup maple syrup

2 tbsp. olive oil

2 tbsp. butter, melted

2-3 cups chicken stock (depending on how thick you like your soup)

Toppings: maple pumpkin seeds, cranberries, walnut bits, raisins, hemp seeds, etc.

Directions

Place the squash, carrots, onion, apples, sweet potato and garlic on a baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Poke the potato all over with a fork.

Set the timer for 10 minutes, then take the garlic out and place in the blender. Cover and set the blender aside, then continue roasting the vegetables.

Roast for another 10 minutes, then take out the apples and carrots. Put those in the blender and cover and set aside.

Roast the rest of the veggies for an additional 10 minutes, then remove the onions, adding to your blender.

Continue baking until the squash and potato are fork tender, about another 20 minutes.

Take the potato and squash out of the oven, then let it cool slightly, or until you can touch it and it doesn't hurt your fingers. Scoop out the flesh of both vegetables, and place in the blender. Add 2 cups chicken stock, and add more if you like a thinner soup (up to 2 more cups). Add the maple syrup and butter, then blend until completely smooth.

If you have a large enough blender to hold everything, you are ready to blend the soup with the chicken stock (otherwise, blend in two batches). Check that the blender lid and cap is on tight, and hold down the lid. Blend all of the ingredients until completely smooth.

Serve hot, topped with butternut squash seeds, a drizzle of maple syrup and other crunchy goodies if you like a crunch.

This soup keeps in the refrigerator, covered, for up to 3 days, or freeze it up to 3 months.

The Deseret News Home Show

Dates:

Friday, October 11, 2019 2:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 12, 2019 10:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 13, 2019 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah

Admission:

Adults (Door) $12.00

Adults (Online) $10.00

Weekend Adult (ages 13+) and Seniors 55+ - Valid all three days of the show $15.00

Senior 55+ (Door & Online) $8.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE (with a paying adult)

Group Tickets (20 or more) $8.00

Trade Day: All home-related tradespeople or members of an affiliated association get into the show complimentary on Sunday, October 13, 2019. A valid ID must be presented at Will Call. Business cards, association membership cards, employee IDs, vocational school and trade school IDs are accepted.

For more information and tickets, please visit DeseretNewsHomeShow.com.