Man critically wounded in stabbing outside 24/7 smoke shop in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A man suffered critical injuries in a stabbing outside a 24/7 smoke shop in South Salt Lake Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Matt Oehler of South Salt Lake Police said officers responded to the area of 3300 South State Street around 5:30 a.m. and found a 40-year-old man who’d been stabbed in the abdomen.

The man didn’t give police a description of the assailant but said he was stabbed outside of Smokin’ On State, which is located at 3149 South State St.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Oehler said the store is open 24 hours a day and gets a lot of foot traffic at all hours, and they are reviewing surveillance video from the area.

There is no broader danger to the public, Oehler said, adding investigators don’t believe this was a random attack.

Anyone who witnessed the stabbing or who has details about the crime should contact police dispatch at 801-840-4000.