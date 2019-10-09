Jordan School District launches the first-ever superintendent podcast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jordan School District Superintendent Dr. Anthony Godfrey hosts the SUPERCAST. He is the first superintendent in the state to start a podcast.

The latest SUPERCAST episode is available on Wednesday, October 9 and addresses suicide prevention. On the episode, Lt. Governor Spencer Cox shares his personal experience and hard work to raise suicide prevention awareness in Utah. Then Jordan School District Health and Wellness Specialist, McKinley Withers, shares advice for parents on how to start a conversation about suicide prevention with students -- how to open the lines of communication and keep the conversation going.

Both Withers and Superintendent Dr. Godfrey joined us on the show to talk about the podcast and how it can make a difference during these sometimes difficult conversations with students.

You can find this episode, and others at: supercast.jordandistrict.org.

If you or someone you love needs to talk to someone, please call 1-800-273-TALK or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.