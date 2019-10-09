Have you ever seen a skeleton dive with the sharks?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This Halloween you're invited to the Haunted Aquarium at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium.

They're planning a lot of fun activities for every member of your family.

There are scavenger hunts planned daily where you can search for elusive cryptids, such as Bigfoot, Yeti, the Kraken and more.

You can watch skeletons diving with the sharks on Saturdays and Sundays at 11:00 a.m. and on Halloween Day, Thursday October 31 at 11:00 a.m.

Enjoy Trick-or-Treating at the Haunted Aquarium! See spooky decorations, show off your amazing costume and collect candy. This runs Friday, October 25, Saturday, October 26, Sunday, October 27 and Thursday, October 31.

Please visit: thelivingplanet.com for more information.