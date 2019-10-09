Hard Freeze Warning issued for Northern Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service has issued a hard freeze warning for Salt Lake City and surrounding areas. The warning is in effect until 10 a.m. Friday.

Subfreezing temperatures can be expected in the Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake and Tooele Valleys.

A cold front is sending temperatures downward across Utah with a chance for light snow across parts of the valley and mountains.

Temperatures will approach record cold in many areas with lows in the 20s and highs only in the upper 30s & low 40s.

Light snow showers have been reported in the Great Salt Lake.

In order to prepare for the cold, make sure to cover your plants with a heavy blanket or take them inside. To prevent freezing or bursting pipes, make sure they are wrapped and drained.