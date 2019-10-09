Granola…with mushrooms? Participants of the SnowBrush Herb Festival explain how, and why!

Do you take any medication? What about multivitamins? Tiffani Bischoff started the Snowbrush Herb'N Vegan Food Festival four years ago to show people that mixing herbs into your food, and making cleaner food choices, is a medicine of its own!
"Most pharmaceuticals have a plant or herb as its base," Tiffani said, "so why not get back to nature and take the original herb?"
She brought along vendor Jme Bonfiglio, founder of Wholesun Wellness Medicinal Mushrooms, to put together a healthy recipe chock-full of functional herbs and ingredients!
"Mushrooms are an antioxidant, they help improve your immune system, and balance male and female hormones," Jme said.
Wholesun Wellness Granola Recipe
6 to 8 cups granola toasted
Cranberries 1/2 cup
Tart cherries 1/2 cup
Apricots. ...1/2 cup
Pumpkin seeds 1/4 cup
Coconut. ... 1/2 cup
Add your herb here
4 tablespoons of mushrooms of choice
Any of your favorites nuts and berries
Mix all together making sure the mushrooms are coated over the granola
Separate dish
Nut butter of choice . 1 1/2 cup
Coconut raw. 1/2 cup
Honey. ..... 1 cup
Heat on low, add to dry mix and then out in fridge for an hour .
Then enjoy!
Snowbrush Herb'N Vegan Food Festival
Saturday, October 12, 2019
The Garten at Mountain West Cider, 417 N 400 W, Salt Lake City, Utah 84103
Free entry!