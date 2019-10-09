Granola…with mushrooms? Participants of the SnowBrush Herb Festival explain how, and why!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do you take any medication? What about multivitamins? Tiffani Bischoff started the Snowbrush Herb'N Vegan Food Festival four years ago to show people that mixing herbs into your food, and making cleaner food choices, is a medicine of its own!

"Most pharmaceuticals have a plant or herb as its base," Tiffani said, "so why not get back to nature and take the original herb?"

She brought along vendor Jme Bonfiglio, founder of Wholesun Wellness Medicinal Mushrooms, to put together a healthy recipe chock-full of functional herbs and ingredients!

"Mushrooms are an antioxidant, they help improve your immune system, and balance male and female hormones," Jme said.

Wholesun Wellness Granola Recipe

6 to 8 cups granola toasted

Cranberries 1/2 cup

Tart cherries 1/2 cup

Apricots. ...1/2 cup

Pumpkin seeds 1/4 cup

Coconut. ... 1/2 cup

Add your herb here

4 tablespoons of mushrooms of choice

Any of your favorites nuts and berries

Mix all together making sure the mushrooms are coated over the granola

Separate dish

Nut butter of choice . 1 1/2 cup

Coconut raw. 1/2 cup

Honey. ..... 1 cup

Heat on low, add to dry mix and then out in fridge for an hour .

Then enjoy!

Snowbrush Herb'N Vegan Food Festival

Saturday, October 12, 2019

The Garten at Mountain West Cider, 417 N 400 W, Salt Lake City, Utah 84103

Free entry!

http://www.snowbrush