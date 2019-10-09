Family of Man Shot by Marshals in Layton React

Investigators say Zachary Hall was wanted for several felonies and did not follow orders to surrender when approached by law enforcement. before he was shot.

“It’s been the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do in my life,” said Rutger Hall, Zachary’s brother. “All I wanted for him is the best. No one was there for him.”

Rutger says Zachary battled with heroin addiction for years. Despite several arrests, nothing was done to break the cycle.

“It seems every time he went to court or went to jail, he got out just a couple days later,” Rutger said.

He wishes Zachary would have served time in prison, where he could have received the help that may have prevented what happened on Tuesday.

“I feel like four or five years is what he needs. It takes more than one year for your brain to do sober things,” Rutger said. “They shouldn’t be getting out. They should be getting in and getting help and not just getting on the street and doing the same thing.”

Rutger knows the struggle of overcoming addiction first hand. He too battled drug abuse.

“I’ve been through drugs and drug court. I am so proud that I’ve gotten sober,” Rutger said. “The stuff that the court systems do give you is very useful if you take it serious. They just need more if it.”

As he mourns his brother, Rutger hopes more resources can be made available to those who need help.

“It brings tears to my eyes knowing people just need help, they are not bad people,” Rutger said.

The Davis County Critical Incident Protocol Team is investigating the use of lethal force.