Dog shot, wounded by officer after SWAT executes warrant in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A dog was shot and wounded by an officer during a SWAT response in West Valley City Wednesday.

West Valley City Police first tweeted about the incident at 9:17 a.m., stating the shooting occurred after a search warrant was executed by a SWAT team at 7005 West Gates Avenue.

“…a dog on scene broke free from its tie-up and charged an officer prompting the officer to fire his weapon,” the tweet from police states.

The dog was injured and has been picked up by Animal Control personnel to receive medical attention.

No further details about the warrant service or the shooting were released by police. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.