Cold front to bring valley rain, mountain snow to Utah Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY -- A cold front is sending temperatures downward across Utah Wednesday, bringing rain to the valleys and snow to the mountains.

While valley areas are most likely to see rain, Salt Lake City could see its first snowflakes of the season or some graupel, which is also called snow pellets or soft hail.

The cold front is moving from northwest Utah to southeast, and daytime highs will peak in the morning before trending downward.

The first initial chances for precipitation will be Wednesday afternoon. Lake effect snow could develop Wednesday night into Thursday in Salt Lake and Tooele counties.

The front will also make for windy conditions and an overnight freeze.

“This much of a freeze this early on can really catch people off guard,” said Rich Woodruff with the American Red Cross.

