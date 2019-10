Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brothers Blake and Brandon Barkdull are the Penguin Brothers; the brains behind the pink food truck serving up sweet sandwiches that are a little different from other lunch time hand-helds. Their sandwiches are made with ice cream!

They stepped out of their truck and into our kitchen on The PLACE to serve up their newest creation -- Macaron Ice Cream Sandwiches. They come in five flavors and are all delicious.

Find out more by visiting them at: thepenguinbrothers.com or on Instagram.