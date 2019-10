× Utah Division of Water Resources: hard freeze coming, so turn off your sprinklers now

SALT LAKE CITY — Freezing cold weather is on its way into northern Utah this week, and the Utah Division of Water Resources has an important reminder for homeowners.

It’s time to turn off your secondary water and let the pipes clear out today before a hard freeze can damage them.

“Freezing pipes can lead to expensive repairs💰 and a whole lot of headaches,” a Facebook post from UDWR said.