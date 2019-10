LAYTON, Utah — A suspect was shot and is in custody after an incident at Layton Hills Mall.

Layton dispatch confirmed to Fox 13 that U.S. Marshals were involved in the apprehension of a fugitive at the mall. Layton Police Department was also involved. Details on the suspect’s identity or condition were not immediately available.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.