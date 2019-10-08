Draper police seek public help in locating missing 13-year-old boy

Posted 2:17 pm, October 8, 2019, by , Updated at 02:35PM, October 8, 2019

DRAPER, Utah – Draper City Police are seeking the public’s help searching for a missing 13-year-old autistic boy.

Benjamin Heber walked away from the Juvenile Receiving Center located at 177 Price Avenue in South Salt Lake at 8:00 PM on Monday. Heber has also been diagnosed with depression and anxiety.

He is described as a white male, 5’8”, 250 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He wears glasses and has two triangle tattoos on his left hand.

Please call 911 or 801-840-4000 if you have any additional information.

