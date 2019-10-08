Our Co-Host Suba Bleu stopped by with an important message about October!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our Co-Host Suba Bleu joined us with a special message, "Just a little pet on the back, Autotrader recently rated the Subaru Crosstrek among the most dog-friendly cars for 2019. Woof! Oh, and October is Subaru Loves Pets month!"

To celebrate, Bleu, along with Traditional Marketing Manager Joseph Dane, says Mark Miller Subaru is accepting new pet supply donations to support their Subaru Loves Pets partners Nuzzles & Co. and their rescue ranch.

You can make a new pet donation (wet/dry dog or cat food, cat litter and litterboxes, beds and pads, treats and nylabones etc.) and get a limited edition Subaru Outback dog toy.

Drop off your donation at either dealership (Midtown 3535 S State Street, or South Towne 10920 S State Street) throughout the month of October.

Nuzzles & Co. is always looking for volunteers at their Rescue Ranch to help care for and exercise the dogs and cats. If you're interested in helping out, please click here.

You can always find more information at: markmillersubaru.com.