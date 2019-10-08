Neighbors concerned about Sandy crosswalk after pedestrian accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDY, Utah — Residents of a neighborhood where a mother and her two children were injured after being hit by a car in a crosswalk hope something can be done to make things safer.

“We just heard sirens blaring up the street, cop cars, ambulances, fire trucks,” said Brittanie Pyper, who lives in the neighborhood with her husband and three children. “As soon as I heard it was kids around my kids’ ages, my heart just dropped.”

Britanie and her family often cross Sego Lily Drive to get to the Dimple Dell Trail.

“It could have been us. We walk this trail often with our kids almost every single night,” Pyper said. “It has been a problem since day one. Cars just constantly fly up and down the road.”

Despite speed limit signs warning drivers to slow down, many cars speed through, sometimes double the posted speed limit.

“I want to say they are doing maybe 50, 60 miles per hour,” Pyper said.

Brittanie hopes the city will take action and add safety improvements.

“Maybe put in a speed bump, especially right around this area where this curve comes in, where you can’t see a whole lot,” Pyper said.

She says that, ultimately, drivers play the biggest role in keeping the street safe.

“Slow down, pay attention,” Pyper said.

According to Sandy Police, the mother has been released from the hospital, the two young children are in stable condition.