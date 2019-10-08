× Latter-day Saint Church releases rendering of Layton temple

LAYTON, Utah – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints released a rendering of the Layton temple on Tuesday, as project leaders are preparing to file additional public documents.

Announced in April 2018, the 87,000 square foot temple will be built at the corner of Oak Hills Drive and Rosewood Lane. A groundbreaking date has not been set.

In addition to the Layton temple, there are currently 17 temples in Utah, with others recently announced in Orem, Saratoga Springs, Taylorsville, Tooele Valley and Washington County.