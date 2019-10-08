How to make your own incense, and how to include it in a Samhain/Halloween ritual

Posted 2:38 pm, October 8, 2019

If you love the smell of burning incense, did you ever imagine that you could make your own? Austin Toney and Michael Ingleby, who co-own the store Cat & Cauldron, showed us how it's done ahead of their incense workshop coming up this month.

They also showed us how to use incense to honor and celebrate the holiday Samhain/Halloween/Shadowfest.

ABOUT THE SHOP
Cat & Cauldron, is Utah's newest metaphysical shop. We are a safe space and support the spiritual paths of all seekers. Our shop also offers psychic readings, classes and other spiritual services.

www.catncauldron.com
801-601-1795
1922 West 4700 South
Taylorsville, UT 84129

