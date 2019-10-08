× Fire causes extensive damage at industrial equipment supplier in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A fire at a commercial business in West Valley City caused extensive damage Monday night.

The fire started around 10 p.m near 3000 Sand 3600 W, at a business called “Advanced Fluid Systems.”

When fire officials arrived, they saw large amounts of fire and smoke throughout the structure. They decided it wasn’t safe for the crew to go into the building and began to attack the fire from outside.

Battalion Chief Scott Dall with West Valley City Fire had concerns with the building being made of metal.

“We did have some worries of hazardous material. The owners showed up on site quickly. We confirmed that there weren’t any major hazardous materials on-site, just some gas cylinders, but we haven’t seen any of those compromised at this time,” Dall said.

It took crews around one hour to get the fire under control.

West Valley City Fire officials said there were no injuries or fatigue issues reported from this fire.

Firefighters remained at the scene to put hot spots Tuesday morning. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.