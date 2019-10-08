A Utah dad is making carpooling an experience for middle schoolers

Posted 2:47 pm, October 8, 2019, by , Updated at 03:03PM, October 8, 2019

Seth King is becoming known as the cool carpool dad!

Each week, he and his wife surprise middle-school riders with new characters from 'Back to the Future', 'Mary Poppins', 'Les Miserables' and more.

Seth joined us on The PLACE to talk about his costumes, skits and comedy.  He says he hopes it brings a little bit of laughter to the students' day.

Their daughter says she does get embarrassed sometimes, but when asked if she wants the silly characters to stop -- she says "No!".

You can follow their adventures on Instagram, they're known as 'Late Notes'.

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.