A Utah dad is making carpooling an experience for middle schoolers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Seth King is becoming known as the cool carpool dad!

Each week, he and his wife surprise middle-school riders with new characters from 'Back to the Future', 'Mary Poppins', 'Les Miserables' and more.

Seth joined us on The PLACE to talk about his costumes, skits and comedy. He says he hopes it brings a little bit of laughter to the students' day.

Their daughter says she does get embarrassed sometimes, but when asked if she wants the silly characters to stop -- she says "No!".

You can follow their adventures on Instagram, they're known as 'Late Notes'.