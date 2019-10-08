3 reasons why you should hire a designer for your new home or remodel project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Although websites, blogs and social media have opened up the world of DIY design to consumers, sometimes doing it yourself doesn't produce the expected final product. Hiring a designer may seem like an expensive option, but when it comes down to it, designers often save clients money and ensure the job is completed.

Award-winning designer with Bernhardt Interiors, Kelly Dunlop, joined us with three reasons to hire a designer:

Designers act as the liaison between clients and contractors

Designers help clients select materials and design elements, and then they pass that information on to the contractor. The client doesn't have to worry about supervising the whole job if a designer is involved. Designers can help clients avoid costly mistakes

If you hire an experienced designer, he or she will know the most common mistakes homeowners make when it comes to redesigning and help you avoid them. In the long run, avoiding those costly missteps upfront can save money and time. Designers have a wide variety of resources at their fingertips

Designers work closely with many industry experts to get the job done. A designer can save you months of research by using their own resources and knowledge. Many designers work with professionals they personally trust.

Kelly Dunlop will appear on the Design Stage at the Deseret News Home Show on Friday, October 11 at 3:00 p.m.; Saturday, October 12 at 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, October 13 at 2:00 p.m.

The Deseret News Home Show

Dates:

Friday, October 11, 2019 2:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 12, 2019 10:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 13, 2019 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah

Admission:

Adults (Door) $12.00

Adults (Online) $10.00

Weekend Adult (ages 13+) and Seniors 55+ - Valid all three days of the show $15.00

Senior 55+ (Door & Online) $8.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE (with a paying adult)

Group Tickets (20 or more) $8.00

Trade Day: All home-related tradespeople or members of an affiliated association get into the show complimentary on Sunday, October 13, 2019. A valid ID must be presented at Will Call. Business cards, association membership cards, employee IDs, vocational school and trade school IDs are accepted.

For more information and tickets, please visit DeseretNewsHomeShow.com.