Utah mom continues working on son’s dream after he’s gone

Grace Elizabeth Gordon is working on furthering her son's passion, after he passed away in 2017.

Her son John received his Master's Degree in Finance, with minors in Math and Philosophy at the University of Utah. He was recognized as a global leader for his One World CommUnity/Humanity movement for a peaceful, thriving and free world for all. He created Liberty SLAMS! free speech open mic. That tradition continues every Friday night from 7 to 10 at John's Place, 133 E. 4800 S., Murray.

John's Place is a fair trade commerce directory, physical shop with 100 percent fair trade clothing, coffee, food and gifts in an earth-friendly store in Murray.

They are also hosting a Halloween bash to benefit the work John did at the Central America Poverty fund. It's on Saturday, October 12 from 7 to 10. There will be a costume contest, karaoke, dancing and $100 in prizes.

For more information please visit: oneworldcommunity.com.