People with disabilities can find meaningful employment

October is 'National Disability Employment Month'. Thomas Smith, Business Relations Specialist at Utah State Office of Rehabilitation joined us with how individuals with disabilities can successfully find meaningful employment.

A disability is any physical or mental condition that substantially limits a major life activity, for example:

Walking

Speaking

Breathing

Doing manual tasks

Seeing

Learning

Writing

There are many hidden disabilities that may not be as obvious, such as:

Anxiety, depression

Arthritis, chronic pain

Brain injury

Cancer

Heart conditions

Multiple Sclerosis

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

Disability is the only minority group that any of us could enter at any time. One in four Americans have a disability, that's about 61 million people.

The Utah State Office of Rehabilitation is a great resource to help anyone with any disability, and any level of education or professional skills, to obtain competitive, integrated, quality employment. They help job seekers address their unique barriers and achieve their employment goals. They also connect individuals with disabilities with local employers who are looking for qualified job applicants.

On Tuesday, October 8 there will be a career exploration and job fair for people with disabilities. More than 40 employers will be in attendance and are actively looking to hire qualified job candidates. Some of the employers include: Amazon, Sephora, Zions Bank and Goldman Sachs.

At the fair there will also be a variety of workshops to help people learn how to conduct an effective job search, learn what employers are looking for in job candidates, and how employment may impact a person's disability benefits.

The event is tailored to individuals with disabilities, but everyone is invited to attend.

Work Ability Career Exploration & Job Fair

Tuesday, October 8

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Sanderson Community Center

5709 South 1500 West, Taylorsville

For more information please visit: jobs.utah.gov/usor.